Netizens enjoy this ‘strict’ cashier cat video

Twitter video shows a cat sitting inside a currency-filled box and refusing to accept cash.

Video has gone viral with over 739 thousand views and countless comments.

Cat understands the value of money and abides by the deposit-only policy, according to its owner.

There are adorable cat videos on the internet, as well as “serious” videos depicting fenine performing vital tasks. This “strict” cashier cat, for instance, understands the value of money and abides by the deposit-only policy. A Twitter video displaying this unique fenine will make you want to hire it to manage your finances.

The video begins with a fenine sitting inside a currency-filled box. A person is seen placing money in the box and extending a hand to receive the change. However, the “cashier” cat refuses to give the individual any cash.

The caption reads, “Only deposits are allowed under the cashier’s new rule.”

Check out the video below:

Only deposits are allowed under the cashier's new rule…🐈🐾💵😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l3yfmB5LjO Advertisement — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 28, 2022

With over 739 thousand views and countless comments, the video has gone viral. People distributed numerous films depicting cats counting money. Numerous individuals commented that the cat should be a bank manager.

See the reactions below:

The money has value, but the cat is priceless🐱🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/fFSrxGEiRG Advertisement — vivaneil (@vivaneil1234) September 28, 2022

Gonna put this cat into my bank account🙂 — Niminda Senevirathna (@NimindaSenevir1) September 29, 2022

Good way to save money — mr anderson (@footz_k) September 29, 2022

Effective security system! Advertisement — ♠️ Sam-i-am (:( (@Sam_FunX) September 29, 2022

