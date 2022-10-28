Netizens got angry at woman who pets lion in viral video

The video was uploaded to Instagram and shows a woman petting a chained-up lion.

Some internet users have expressed their disgust at the woman’s behaviour.

Others have pointed out how cruel it was to chain the lion up.

There are a lot of videos that show individuals working to keep the balance between humans and the natural world, but there are also videos that show the exact opposite happening. The video in question showed a woman petting a chained lion, which infuriated internet users.

The video was uploaded to Instagram and shows a woman dressed in traditional garb coming perilously close to a lion while filming the encounter. A woman is seen petting an animal while it is chained up in front of a cage. The animal can be seen in this image. A lioness can be seen sitting next to the lion, and there are also two more animals free to roam in the enclosure behind them.

Check out the video below:

The video has received a large number of views as well as a number of critical comments from internet users.

Check out the netizen’s reactions below:

