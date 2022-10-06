Netizens love the man’s childlike relationship with his grandmother

The video was initially posted on TikTok and then uploaded to Instagram.

The childlike relationship between the many members of a family is always a joy to watch, both from within and without the family. And this video, which was initially posted on TikTok and then uploaded to Instagram, demonstrates the endearing relationship between a man and his grandma. The video begins with a shot of the man sitting on the bed while his grandmother converses with him for a bit, before they engage in childlike play with one another.

"Grandma felt like a kid again in this moment," reads the caption accompanying the video reposted by Majically News. The original poster who published the video on TikTok also shared it on Instagram. Netizens have heaped praise on the two for maintaining an endearing relationship across the years. There is a significant probability that you will also not be able to stop viewing this video after only one time.

Check out this video right here:

This video, which was posted a day ago, has already earned over 11,000 likes.

“I love to hear them laughing,” an Instagram user commented. “Terrific,” replied a second. “That is so sweet, such a kind and loving grandson,” remarked a third party. A fourth added, “God bless the grandmas, we love y’all.”

