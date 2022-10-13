Netizens stunned over girl kisses cheetah

Cheetah is one of the most feared animals in the jungle.

A video posted on Instagram by @africananimal has received more than 100,000 views.

In the video, a girl embraces and kisses the cheetah fearlessly, lavishing him with affection.

The Cheetah is one of the most feared animals in the jungle. The cheetah is the fastest sprinting mammal in the world, making it nearly difficult to escape if one confronts it. However, the animal also possesses a softer side. A girl may be seen kissing and cuddling with a cheetah in one of these videos.

The video has surprised viewers, with many raving about the extraordinary human-animal interaction. In the video, a girl embraces and kisses the cheetah fearlessly, lavishing him with affection. The cheetah is likewise at ease with her and returns her affection by licking her affectionately. Their peculiar relationship has both pleased and alarmed consumers.

The video posted on Instagram by @african animal and the caption of the post is simple, “Cheetah love” with a heart emoji.

Take a look:

The video was liked by many users and also received more than 100,000 views.

As one user commented, “Oh my God, did that animal just kiss her? What does she think she’s doing?” while another wrote, “Two cheetahs in one movie frame.” A third commented, “Best friends ever.” Another commented, “Head rubs and kisses from the fluffer.” A fifth wrote, “It just goes to show how far a little love and attention can go in this world.”

