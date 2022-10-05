 Oldest dog in world dies at age of 22

Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, is the oldest living dog in the world.

She made her debut on this earth on March 28th, 2000.

The Gregory family says that their dog had a huge personality and was a big fan of country music.

Pebbles went suddenly due to natural causes on the house she shared with her family on Monday, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

The Gregory family stated that their 4-pound dog had a huge personality and was a big fan of country music and sunbathing. According to Bobby and Julie Gregory, their dog was a big admirer of country music.

Pebbles had 32 puppies over the course of her life, the majority of which she had with her companion Rocky, who passed away in 2016.

In a statement, her owners said, “She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet and family member,” “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.” sher further added

