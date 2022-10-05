Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  •  Oldest dog in world dies at age of 22
 Oldest dog in world dies at age of 22

 Oldest dog in world dies at age of 22

Articles
Advertisement
 Oldest dog in world dies at age of 22

 Oldest dog in world dies at age of 22

Advertisement
  • Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, is the oldest living dog in the world.
  • She made her debut on this earth on March 28th, 2000.
  • The Gregory family says that their dog had a huge personality and was a big fan of country music.
Advertisement

Guinness World Records said in the spring that Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, is the oldest living dog in the world. She made her debut on this earth on March 28th, 2000.

Pebbles went suddenly due to natural causes on the house she shared with her family on Monday, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

The Gregory family stated that their 4-pound dog had a huge personality and was a big fan of country music and sunbathing. According to Bobby and Julie Gregory, their dog was a big admirer of country music.

Pebbles had 32 puppies over the course of her life, the majority of which she had with her companion Rocky, who passed away in 2016.

In a statement, her owners said, “She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet and family member,”  “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.” sher further added

Also Read

Ryan Scarpelli is youngest person in world to have his wisdom tooth removed
Ryan Scarpelli is youngest person in world to have his wisdom tooth removed

A 3D x-ray showed that his upper left wisdom tooth and his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical Illusion: Correctly find the hidden date in family picnic photo 
Optical Illusion: Correctly find the hidden date in family picnic photo 
Find four differences in only 13 seconds of Spot the Difference?
Find four differences in only 13 seconds of Spot the Difference?
Brain Teaser: Find 3 mistakes inside Friends Living Room
Brain Teaser: Find 3 mistakes inside Friends Living Room
Brain Teaser: Find the hidden apple on the beach
Brain Teaser: Find the hidden apple on the beach
Can a Pillow prevent you from Snoring?
Can a Pillow prevent you from Snoring?
Twitter starts new trend of picking Shark Tank panel for Karnataka
Twitter starts new trend of picking Shark Tank panel for Karnataka
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story