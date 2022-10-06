Once again, Patrick Stewart has the longest Marvel tenure

Patrick Stewart is the longest-serving live-action Marvel superhero.

He has played Professor X for 21 years and 296 days.

The record was previously held by Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and J.K. Simmons.

Patrick Stewart, now 82 years old, has played a live-action Marvel character for longer than anybody else after reprising his role as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Twenty-one years and 296 days have passed since his first Marvel appearance in X-Men, and now he’s back (2000).

After 19 years and 225 days since their initial appearance in Spider-Man, Stewart reclaims the title from Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and J.K. Simmons in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). (2002).

Five years ago, after making appearances in Logan, Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman set this record for the first time (2017). Many people believed that this was Stewart’s last appearance as Professor X because of his advanced age and the fact that his character was slain off screen.

The record used to read “longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero,” but this has since been changed. The term “superhero” was changed to “character” so that it would include heroes who become villains and villains who become heroes, as well as any other sort of recurring character.

Stewart told Variety that he was hesitant to return to his character because “we witnessed him [Professor X] die in Hugh Jackman’s arms in Logan and it was such a poignant movie.”

Though Professor X has died four times in eight films, that hasn’t prevented Patrick Stewart from playing the role.

