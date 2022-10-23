Only geniuses can solve this math riddle majority fails

This mathematical puzzle will test your logic and reasoning skills.

You must have discovered the solution by now.

Nonetheless, we will provide the solution so you can cross-check your response.

Math riddles are both incredibly entertaining and practical. They permit us to evaluate our understanding of mathematical principles such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus, etc.

However, not everyone finds them appealing. A small portion of the population enjoys them. As they need considerable critical and analytic reasoning and are challenging, engaging, and thought-provoking.

Are you prepared to address it?

Great! Let’s begin.

This puzzle has two possible resolutions.

One: 1 + 4 = 5.

Does this reasoning apply to the next line?

No. 2 + 5 = 7 not 12

Applying a distinct operation by adding the previous result to the sum presented below.

So, 5 + 2 + 5 = 12.

Likewise, 12 + 3 + 6 equals 21.

Using this reasoning

21 + 8 + 11 = 40.

Hence, 8 + 11 Equals 40.

However, there is another potential solution to this logic puzzle.

The numbers on the left-hand side follow a specified pattern, such as 1 + 4 followed by the successors of the individual numbers, i.e. 2 + 5.

Then, what if 8 + 11 does not follow the pattern?

Suppose the pattern is

1 + 4 = 5

2 + 5 = 12

3 + 6 = 21

4 + 7 = ?

5 + 8 = ?

6 + 9 = ?

7 + 10 = ?

8 + 11 = ?

Keeping with this pattern,

21 + 4 + 7 = 32.

By adding the integers according to the pattern, we obtain

77 + 8 + 11 = 96.

There is another route to the second solution.

1 + ( 4 x 1 ) ( 4 x 1 )

Likewise, 2 plus (5 x 2) is 12

Hence, 8 Plus (11 x 8) = 96.

Therefore, there are two potential answers

40 & 96.

