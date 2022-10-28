Optical Illusion: Find the ‘Froggie’ in this image

Mr John loved animals since childhood. He wanted a pet for his birthday, but his rich parents gave him a remote control car. His pals then loved dogs. Furry pups excited them, but not Lil John.

Lil John liked what? He would watch frogs bounce from rock to rock along the pond. He sometimes hopped like them. Lil John handled mocking with sportsmanship, even when it made him shred his short pants. Little John went to the pond one morning without the hope of finding a frog companion.

Why? Frogs adore rain, and the blazing sun looked resistant.

Lil John was surprised to find a newborn frog. He named him “Froggie,” a common frog name (Lil John could not be any more creative).

Mr John and Lil Froggie have grown up. Mr John’s ID says he’s 32. Froggie must be 17 now.

Froggie looks dissatisfied with Mr John and wants to go to his pond.

Mr John desperately needs Froggie. At 32, he will hop like his frog if it promises to return without thinking about his clothes.

Simple rules. While hopping, find Froggie. Find Froggie ASAP.

Froggie? Mr John nearly cries. Here he is.

Frog! Are you staying beside the pond or returning to Mr. John?

Mr John is glad his frog is safe and happy. He wouldn’t want to take the frog from his happy place. Awwww! We feel for Mr John!

