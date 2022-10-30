Optical Illusion: Find the hidden number in 11 seconds

Brain-eye miscommunication causes optical illusions.

Want to play with your brain?

The 11-Second Optical IllusionStereograms are two-dimensional images containing three-dimensional shapes.

Advertisement

Brain-eye miscommunication causes optical illusions. Brain-eye miscommunication causes illusions. The optical illusion is based on the brain misinterpreting what the eyes are trying to say. Despite their deception, optical illusions are fun. It holds your attention briefly, which is a good brain workout. It also improves observation. Want to play with your brain? Try this simple optical illusion now.

The 11-Second Optical Illusion

Stereograms are two-dimensional images containing three-dimensional shapes. In 11 seconds, find the hidden number. Concentrate on the image to see the number. So examine the image and identify the number.

It may look easy at first, but it is neither easy nor difficult. These optical illusions deceive the brain. Applaud those who found the number.

To find the number, See further

Advertisement

The number is 30.

Also Read Optical Illusion: Only 2% can find cat hiding in closet in 15 seconds! Studies show that psychoanalysis uses optical illusions to illuminate perception. Find the...