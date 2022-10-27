Optical illusion: How fast can you find the frog?

Optical illusions are designed to deceive the human brain and eyes.

There are three different types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions can identify some mental diseases, including schizophrenia.

Advertisement

There are three different types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Optical illusions are designed to deceive the human brain and eyes.

Scientists have studied the effect of optical illusions on the human brain and are utilising them to comprehend how the brain functions.

Optical illusions can identify some mental diseases, including schizophrenia.

In addition, optical illusions are a wonderful method for relieving stress and provide a light-hearted mental workout.

Do you believe you possess strong observational abilities?

Then, let’s find out with a simple exercise involving optical illusions:

Advertisement

This image above depicts a forest scene with a broken tree and its branches, as well as a dried-up pool of water.

This scenario has a frog, and you must locate it within 17 seconds to successfully complete the assignment.

Some of you may have spotted the frog due to your keen observation skills, while others may still be scratching their heads, unable to locate it.

Check below for the answer:

Advertisement

Also Read How much self-confidence you have? Try this easy personality test Self-confidence defines us. It helps us achieve our dreams, survive challenging situations,...