Optical Illusion: Matrix glitch or something else?

Optical Illusions are visual occurrences in which the brain perceives something other than what is actually present. They can deceive us into believing that things do not exist or cause our sight to perceive nonexistent objects.

Matrix, which has dominated popular culture ever since its premiere, has been viewed by all. After the release of the film, people blame every weird occurrence on a malfunction in the matrix.

We, too, have a matrix error for you. And this optical illusion is mind-boggling.

View the image that follows:

As seen in the image above, the bicycle’s rear tyre appears to be flat; however, its reflection in the puddle indicates that the tyre is in good condition.

How can this be possible?

We are about to reveal the solution. Yes, this illusion has a completely acceptable scientific explanation. Continue reading to discover the cause of the illusion.

Fans of The Matrix, we are truly sorry to burst your bubble. We do not exist within a matrix. The planet is not controlled by wicked machines. Consider the science classes you took in high school.

You must have read about the scientific phenomena known as “Refraction of Light,” It is acceptable if you have forgotten. We shall jog your memories.

When light moves from one material to another with varying densities, it bends or changes direction. The term for this is refraction.

This is a natural occurrence, and our eyes operate according to the principle of refraction. Evidently, this phenomeno is at play and is the cause of this optical illusion.

