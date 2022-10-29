Optical Illusion: Only 2 of 10 find the hidden number in 11 seconds

Illusions are the result of a miscommunication between the eyes and the brain.

The image displayed above is a stereogram in which a three-dimensional object is integrated into a two-dimensional image.

These optical illusions are designed to deceive the brain, but are also a fantastic source of amusement.

Optical illusions are predicated on the idea that the eyes attempt to convey information that the brain does not properly interpret, resulting in confusion.

Do you wish to provide your mind with some mild mental exercise?

This may initially appear to be an easy question but be assured that it is neither too simple nor too complex.

These optical illusions are designed to deceive the brain.

Those who have not yet identified the number must continue reading for the answer.

