Passenger stopped for carrying gulab jamuns at Phuket airport 

Himanshu Devgn experienced a similar occurrence at the Phuket airport in Thailand.

He decided to share his can of gulab jamuns with the airport security personnel.

The video has received more than 1 million views since he shared it on Instagram.

Advertisement

During airport security check-in, you will frequently observe individuals removing items from their bags, especially food products, because they frequently do not pass muster. Himanshu Devgn experienced a similar occurrence at the Phuket airport. He carried a can of gulab jamuns that was not permitted in his luggage. He decided to distribute the can of candies with the airport’s personnel. He captured the entire thing on video and shared it to Instagram. The video has received more than 1 million views.

Himanshu can be seen opening the can of gulab jamun and offering it to the security personnel in the now-viral video. Himanshu photographed the expressions of the officials as they tried the scrumptious confection.

“When they restricted us to carry gulab jamuns at the security check, we decided to share our happiness with them. Phuket airport,” Phuket airport,” a text overlay on the video reads. “Great start to the day!” he wrote in the video’s caption.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Himanshu Devgan (@himanshudevgan) Advertisement

Netizens also welcomed this action because they believed it was preferable to wasting the things. The comments area is filled with adjectives such as “sweet” and “amazing.”

Check out the reactions below:

Advertisement

Also Read WATCH VIDEO: Man makes parathas stuffed with gulab jamun and tops them with sweet syrup. The internet is divided The internet is constantly churning out bizarre fusion foods that can easily...