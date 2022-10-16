Patient plays saxophone while undergoing brain surgery

Advertisement
  • During a brain surgery in Italy, the patient remained conscious and played his saxophone.
  • The surgeons were able to map the various functions of his brain as they were operating on him.
  • The goal of awake surgery is to remove the brain tumour while preserving the patient’s quality of life.
During a recent delicate brain surgery in Italy, the patient remained awake and playing the saxophone, according to the doctors who provided the specifics of the procedure.

During the 9 hours that it took to remove a tumour from the patient’s brain, the Paideia International Hospital in Rome claimed in a news release that the patient, who has been known only as G.Z. and is 35 years old, was kept conscious and played his saxophone.

The musical performance, according to the doctors, made it possible for the surgeons to map the various functions of his brain as they were operating on him.

“Awake surgery makes it possible to map with extreme precision during surgery the neuronal networks that underlie the various brain functions such as playing, speaking, moving, remembering, counting,” Dr Christian Brogna, who led the surgery team, said in the release.

“The goal of awake surgery is to remove the brain tumor or a vascular malformation such as cavernomas located in specific areas of the brain, while preserving the patient’s quality of life.”

According to Brogna, the operation was a good one.

