Police probe viral clip of man stepping on Deepavali ‘kholam’

An investigation into a viral video depicting a guy, purportedly a member of the hospital staff, stepping on a “kholam” floor decoration signifying Deepavali has been started by police and a private hospital in Klang.
The man will be asked to provide a statement regarding the video, according to S Vijaya Rao, the chief of Klang Utara police. According to him, the event was reported to the police, who are looking into whether or not the incident caused a rift by insulting a particular religion.
The KPJ Klang Specialist Hospital announced that it has launched an internal investigation into the video and vowed to take harsh measures against any staff members found to have been complicit.
“We have been made aware that a video allegedly depicting one of our staff conducting unprofessional behaviour is making its rounds on social media. KPJ Klang does not condone any act of disrespect among its staff within the compound of the hospital. Stern action will be taken if they are found to be involved,” it said in a statement today.
The video depicts a man walking on the “kholam” and using pieces of the ornamentation with his foot while wearing baju Melayu and songkok. “Vandalism,” is heard being said by a bystander.
