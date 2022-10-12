Advertisement
  • Professional high-diver leaps from Italian cliff balcony
  • The video shows a high-diver taking a terrifying dive from the balcony of a cliff.
  • The video was recorded in the city of Polignano a Mare, which is located in Italy.
  • Molly Carlson, a member of the Canadian national team, uploaded the video to Instagram.
There is never a shortage of videos that show people experiencing an adrenaline rush while doing something that is really mind-boggling. An incredible new addition to previous clips is this video showing a Professional high-diver taking a terrifying dive from the balcony of a cliff in Italy. It is certain to astonish you in some way.

The video was recorded in the picture-perfect city of Polignano a Mare, which is located in Italy. It was uploaded to Instagram by Molly Carlson, a high-diver for the Canadian national team. Molly may be seen in the video clip getting ready to jump off of a balcony that is perched on top of a cliff. As the video progresses, the courageous individual executes the dive flawlessly and gracefully lands in the water after it.

Check out the video below:

 

Over 681 thousand people have watched the movie, and users have expressed their opinions in the comments section. People were speechless after witnessing Molly perform such a difficult and risky act, and they offered their congratulations to her. Many others couldn’t stop talking about how the accomplishment was a huge one that gave them a rush of adrenaline.

See the reactions below:

