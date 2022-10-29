Putin laughs like movie villain after apocalypse threat

The Russian leader gave a lengthy political philosophy lecture before sitting down like a chat show guest at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

The despotic ruler laughed like a James Bond villain while downplaying nuclear action, which he agreed wouldn’t make sense.

Putin equated world power shifts to tectonic plates slowly advancing till an “earthquake”.

Advertisement

The Russian leader Putin gave a lengthy political philosophy lecture before sitting down like a chat show guest at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow. After Fyodor Lukyanov and audience members questioned Putin about his “special military operation” Ukraine was discussed.

Expect speeches about how Ukraine is “basically Russia anyway” and how international governing bodies left Putin “no choice” to act over the border. The despotic ruler laughed like a James Bond villain while downplaying nuclear action, which he agreed wouldn’t make sense.

Lacking? Cat and spinning chair. Host Fyodor Lukyanov told Putin: “We became a little nervous recalling your comments at this very event four years ago that ‘we’ll all end up in paradise’. We’re not in a hurry, are we?”

Putin, who earlier called the events since Russia invaded Ukraine “tragic,” glanced away without responding. Lukyanov said after 10 frightening seconds. “You’re thinking. That in itself is somehow alarming.” Putin said, “I did that on purpose to alarm you.” before laughing sickly.

The president and audience laughed nervously with Lukyanov. Putin said he wouldn’t be surprised if Ukraine bombed a plant and pretended it was Russia launching World War Three when contemplating nuclear action. “We’ve never stated anything affirmatively about using nuclear weapons,” he said.

At a time when multinational corporations are leaving Russia due to sanctions, the president took the opportunity to instil national pride in Russians. Putin praised the nation’s economic recovery.

Advertisement

Putin equated world power shifts to tectonic plates slowly advancing till an “earthquake” with his “new world order” ideas.

He creepily warned: “First it’s all very calm, very tranquil then an earthquake happens. New centres of power are emerging and I’m not the only one to say that.”

Putin said Asia, Africa, and South America are “blooming” as some powers “wilt.”

He added: “We’re not the ones who did it but that does not matter, what matters is that tectonic shifts are always happening and they will continue to happen independent of our actions.”

“These processes would have happened regardless of how Russia would have acted in Ukraine.”

Also Read Putin says the world faces the most perilous decade since WW2 Since the end of World War Two, the next ten years would...