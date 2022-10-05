Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Robots make French fries and onion rings faster than humans
Robots make French fries and onion rings faster than humans

Articles
  • Miso Robotics in Pasadena, California has started rolling out its Flippy 2 robot.
  • A large robotic arm grabs frozen French fries and other items from a freezer dip them in hot oil and set them on a tray.
  • Jack in the Box, White Castle and CaliBurger have adopted the robotic fry cook.
Fast-food Southern California business upgrades French fries and onion rings.

Miso Robotics Inc. in Pasadena has started rolling out its Flippy 2 robot, which automates deep frying.

A large robotic arm, like those in auto plants, grabs frozen French fries and other items from a freezer dips them in hot oil and sets them on a tray.

Miso says Flippy 2 reduces the need for catering employees and speeds up drive-through order delivery.

“When an order comes in through the restaurant system, it automatically spits out the instructions to Flippy,” Interview with Miso CEO Mike Bell.

“… It does it faster or more accurately, more reliably and happier than most humans do it,” Bell said.

Miso developed Flippy for five years and recently released it.

Flippy was an earlier burger-flipping robot. Miso’s team discovered a much tighter backlog at the fry station, especially late at night.

Flippy 2 is a hit, according to Bell.

“When we put a robot into a location, the customers that come up and order, they all take pictures, they take videos, they ask a bunch of questions. And then the second time they come in, they seem not to even notice it, just take it for granted,” says.

Miso engineers may monitor Flippy 2 robots live on a huge screen to troubleshoot difficulties. Jack in the Box in San Diego, White Castle in the Midwest, and CaliBurger on the West Coast have adopted the robotic fry cook, Bell added.

Three other prominent U.S. fast-food companies have put Flippy 2 to work, but they’re afraid to publicise because of fears that robots are taking human jobs.

Humans are most glad to offload fry station responsibilities. They’re happy to have help to do other things “Bell”

Miso Robotics’ 90 engineers work on prototypes and code. Sippy, one of its next ideas, will pour beverages, put lids on them, insert straws, and group them.

Bell predicted that someday “walk into a restaurant and look at a robot and say, ‘Hey, remember the old days when humans used to do that kind of thing?”

“And those days … it’s coming. … It’s just a matter of … how quick.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Amazing News, Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
