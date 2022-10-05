Ryan Scarpelli is youngest person in world to have his wisdom tooth removed

A 3D x-ray showed that his upper left wisdom tooth and his molar were growing on top of each other.

Ryan’s last baby tooth fell out in the summer of 2

Ryan was sent to see Dr. Craig Vigilante of Potomac Surgical Arts

In 2002, American boy Matthew Adams broke the record by having his lower two wisdom teeth extracted at the age of 9 years 339 days.

Wisdom teeth, also called third molars, are located in each corner of the mouth behind the other two molars. They are the last permanent teeth to come in, and most people get them in their late teens or early twenties.

Dr. Kelly Morgan of Virginia’s Morgan Orthodontics was the first person to notice Ryan Scarpelli’s record-setting wisdom tooth in April 2021.

Ryan went to see Dr. Vigilante on July 27, 2021, to have his wisdom tooth taken out. He didn’t know yet that he was the youngest person who had ever had this procedure done.

Ryan said that when he first sat down, he was "very scared." "I had no idea if it would hurt or how it would feel when they took it out."

