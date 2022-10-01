Second ever kayaker from California to Hawaii

Advertisement
  • Cyril Derreumaux, 46, from Marin began his journey from Monterey in his modified kayak in the month of June.
  • The daredevil made an identical effort the year before but was forced to call for assistance.
  • A Coast Guard aircraft owing to adverse conditions and malfunctioning equipment.
It took a man from California 91 days to kayak all the way from California to Hawaii, making him only the second person in history to accomplish this feat.

Cyril Derreumaux, 46, from Marin began his journey from Monterey in his modified kayak in the month of June. His kayak featured pedals and a small sleeping cabin, but it did not have a motor or a sail.

The journey of Derreumaux came to a conclusion 91 days later, when he landed in Hilo the week before last.

The daredevil made an identical effort the year before but was forced to call for assistance from a Coast Guard aircraft owing to adverse conditions and malfunctioning equipment.

According to Derreumaux, he paddled for almost ten hours every day.

he told the media, “I went easy, and you need to have the right calories,” added, “I was eating 4,000 calories a day, I was making sure that I would rest sufficiently at night.”

In 1987, Ed Gillet made history by becoming the first person to successfully kayak all the way from California to Hawaii.

