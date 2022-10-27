See what’s your handwriting personality test

Introverts write small and are shy; they daydream and avoid socialising.

Everyone has unique handwriting and personality. Handwriting can reflect the personality, according to research. Graphology is the science of character analysis from handwriting.

It’s hard. Bad handwriting does not make you a doctor. Several things affect handwriting quality. Here are a few personality-defining factors. How? scroll to find out.

Does Your Handwriting Reflect You?

1. Cursive Writing

Free-thinking people write cursively. Good handwriting keeps you calm. You’re exuberant. Your calligraphy reflects your inner beauty. You’re sensitive and intuitive.

2. Messy Writing

Can you barely read your handwriting? This group needs organisation. Bad writers are impulsive and short-tempered. You have trouble focusing on daily duties because your mind wanders. You’re inventive. Scientists and philosophers often write poorly. Messy authors have their downsides. Mentally unstable and low-self-esteem people write poorly.

3. Spaciousdwriting

Check your handwriting. Does it contain few connections and enough text spacing? Adventurers write with lots of space between letters. You avoid crowds and prioritise freedom. You’re rational and deliberate. If your writing is connected yet widely separated, you keep people away even when you don’t want to be alone.

4. Small writing

Introverts write small. You prefer solitude and are shy. You daydream and avoid socialising. You’re meticulous and work best alone. You’re introverted and detail-oriented.

5. Large writing

You love extravagant gestures and are generous. You enjoy hosting more than attending parties. You love attention and socialising. You’re carefree and confident. You have many friends and like your own way.

6. Pressured Writing

You’re dominant if you write hard. You enjoy making new friends. You make friends easily. However, you expect loyalty and respect from others. You’re too rigid to change for others. You are intense and forgive-but-never-forget.

