See what’s your personality from your nail colour choice

Nail colour can reveal your personality.

Nail polishing is old. Ancient Chinese and Egyptian aristocrats had colourful nails. Makeup kits now include nail polish.

Men are painting nails too. Nail polish isn’t only for looks. Religion and culture are also involved. Nail colour can reveal your personality. Some favour red, others navy or charcoal.

Studies show that nail colour might reveal your personality—introvert, extrovert, or ambivert. Discover how your favourite nail polish colours reflect your personality. This personality test includes all main colours and their attributes.

Red Nails

Red nail polish is the most sought-after. Any makeup lover needs red nail polish—bold, classic, and suitable for most complexion tones. Red nails mean what?

Red nails show confidence and happiness. Nothing can depress you. You’re independent and driven. You enjoy trying new things. You’re stylish and adventurous.

Purple Nails

Introverts wear purple. Purple lovers are tranquil. You’re bold but private. You are inventive and confident. You adore self-challenge and don’t fear judgement. If you choose lavender or a lighter purple, you are more pleasant and relaxed.

Pink Nails

Pink is feminine. Pink nails show compassion. You are also friendly. You enjoy meeting new individuals and exude elegance. You are ambitious and tough when necessary. Enjoy before, introverts like softer colours. Pink lovers are naturally outgoing and pleasant.

White Nails

White symbolises peace. You’re patient and calm if you enjoy white nail polish. You rarely get angry. You’re intensely emotional, but not openly. You’re methodical. You prefer routine to spontaneity.

Nude-coloured Nails

Neutrals wear nude nail paint. Variable personalities appreciate nude colours. You exhibit all types of behaviour without extremes. You like partying and being alone. You are ready for anything, wherever, anytime. You’re protective. You’re cautious.

Glittery Nails

Do your nails resemble professional art? You’re rare. You love showcasing your creativity. You take care of yourself and are willing to put in a lot of time and effort to appear your best. Your art choice also shows your personality. Polka dots and French tips are popular among extroverts, whereas animals and floral art are preferred by introverts.

Black Nails

Black symbolises power. Black nails indicate dominance. You lead rather than follow. Creative and confident, too. You are defiant and rebellious. Artists favour black and navy nail paint.

Bright Nails

Neon, cyan, yellow, and orange indicate high energy. You’re energetic and happy if you like colourful nail polish. Extroverts like you thrive on social engagement. You think outside the box and have lots of unorthodox ideas. Bright colours symbolise youth and spontaneity.

