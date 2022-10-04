South African organization for water rescue break new world record

A South African organisation for water rescue made a line of 11,602 lollipops, which is a new Guinness World Record.

A South African organisation for water rescue made a line of 11,602 lollipops, which is a new Guinness World Record. On the Durban Beachfront Promenade, 27 volunteers from Station 5 of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) got together to test the candy-arranging records.

Guinness World Records says that on August 6, 2022, 27 volunteers from NSRI Station 5 met on Durban Beachfront Promenade in the sweltering heat to try to break the record.

To break the record, the line of lollipops had to be at least 9,999 long. Each one had to be moving, so it was important to pay close attention to the details. If there were any breaks in the line, no matter how small, the plan would fail.

One volunteer at NSRI Station 5 Luthando Ngqulunga told Guinness World Records, “We do the most difficult work in saving lives, so laying down the lollipops will be just like a walk in the park. Plus, we are very competitive in nature.”

“The NSRI is a volunteer-led rescue organisation that is on call 24/7. It was established in 1967, following the tragic loss of three fishing vessels near Stilbaai the previous year,” according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Patti Price, a schoolteacher who was rescued by the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) of the United Kingdom when she was a child, led the charge to establish the organisation.

The lollipops’ success was threatened most by the possibility of bad winds. The institution says that the lollipops used in the project will be given out at community events and school presentations.

