Stranger holds speeding bus while skating on road goes viral

Articles
  • A foreigner arrived at Coimbatore airport and elected to skateboard to his destination rather than take a taxi.
  • He grabbed the ladder of an approaching bus and clung on to it while skating on the road.
  • Two cyclists captured him clinging onto the bus while travelling to a new location.
A video captured by two Coimbatore commuters shows a foreigner holding onto a bus while skating on the road. Obviously, it has captured everyone’s attention online. The event occurred on Avinashi Road, a major thoroughfare that connects vital tourist destinations to the airport.

The international passenger who arrived at the airport elected to skateboard to his destination rather than take a taxi. He grabbed the ladder of an approaching bus and clung to it. He traversed the road with ease.

Here is the viral video:

This man’s unusual mode of transportation drew the attention of two cyclists. They captured him clinging on to the bus while travelling to a new location.

Listening to the footage, you can hear the commuters discussing their concern for the man who is skating on the road. One of them inquired as to what would occur if the bus driver applied the brakes. They also discussed the nationality of this man.

