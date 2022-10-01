Stray dog caught stealing from toy store

Stray dog jumps on boy riding bicycle and viciously attacks him
When a stray dog attempted to steal a teddy bear from a toy store in Brazil, surveillance cameras were filming the incident.
The video, captured by CCTV at a toy store in Tabatinga, Sao Paulo, shows two dogs approaching the business’s entrance, with one of the dogs entering.
The dog attempts to exit the store with a stuffed sheep in its mouth, but the toy becomes trapped in the doorway and the dog abandons it.
The company’s owner, Marcos Soler, discovered the security camera footage after a customer reported seeing a dog inside the store.
Soler playfully created a “wanted” poster for Pacato, the stray dog.
Pacato was not the first stray dog to visit his store, as another dog had successfully stolen a smaller stuffed toy in the past.
