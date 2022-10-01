Stray dog caught stealing from toy store

Twitter video shows cat sitting inside a currency-filled box and refusing to accept cash.

Video has gone viral with over 739 thousand views and countless comments.

Cat understands the value of money and abides by the deposit-only policy, according to its owner.

Advertisement

When a stray dog attempted to steal a teddy bear from a toy store in Brazil, surveillance cameras were filming the incident.

The video, captured by CCTV at a toy store in Tabatinga, Sao Paulo, shows two dogs approaching the business’s entrance, with one of the dogs entering.

The dog attempts to exit the store with a stuffed sheep in its mouth, but the toy becomes trapped in the doorway and the dog abandons it.

The company’s owner, Marcos Soler, discovered the security camera footage after a customer reported seeing a dog inside the store.

Soler playfully created a “wanted” poster for Pacato, the stray dog.

Pacato was not the first stray dog to visit his store, as another dog had successfully stolen a smaller stuffed toy in the past.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

Also Read Stray dog jumps on boy riding bicycle and viciously attacks him Dog attack cases have increased across a number of states, not just...