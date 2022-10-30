Students gather in hallway and clap to bid goodbye to teacher

People were moved to tears seeing a video of children saying goodbye to a teacher who was retiring after 30 years of service.

The beautiful video was uploaded to Instagram and shows the children cheering for their instructor while gathered in a hallway.

The likelihood is that the video will touch your heart as well.

The video is published on the Goodnews Movement Instagram feed. They uploaded the video along with a thorough caption. “HAPPY RETIREMENT: After more than 30 years of teaching foreign languages, Professor Lourdes says goodbye to active teaching to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Thank you for everything teacher! #teachersrock,” they wrote.

The video begins with a lecturer leaving a classroom and pausing to look at something in shock. The camera then pans to reveal that the kids are cheering her in the hallway outside of the class. She breaks down and leaves the school towards the end of the video.

Take a look at the video:

A day ago, the video was published. The video clip has been popular after it was spread. More than 1.1 million people have watched it so far, and counting. People left a variety of comments in response to the video as well.

“I cried when I read this. I’m delighted they conveyed it to her since good people always leave a mark, no matter how deep, said an Instagram user. Enjoy your retirement, said one more. Another said, “This ought to be done each time a teacher retires!” She certainly didn’t anticipate that. She felt modest. One more Instagram user wished her a long and happy retirement.