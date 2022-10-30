Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Students gather in hallway and clap to bid goodbye to teacher

Students gather in hallway and clap to bid goodbye to teacher

Articles
Advertisement
Students gather in hallway and clap to bid goodbye to teacher

Students gather in hallway and clap to bid goodbye to teacher

Advertisement
  • People were moved to tears seeing a video of children saying goodbye to a teacher who was retiring after 30 years of service.
  • The beautiful video was uploaded to Instagram and shows the children cheering for their instructor while gathered in a hallway.
  • The likelihood is that the video will touch your heart as well.
Advertisement

People were moved to tears seeing a video of children saying goodbye to a teacher who was retiring after 30 years of service. The beautiful video was uploaded to Instagram and shows the students cheering for their instructor while gathered in a hallway. The likelihood is that the video will touch your heart as well.

Also Read

A drag show in a Pennsylvania school; students performed erotic dances in drag costumes
A drag show in a Pennsylvania school; students performed erotic dances in drag costumes

A drag show in a Pennsylvania school; students performed erotic dances in...

The video is published on the Goodnews Movement Instagram feed. They uploaded the video along with a thorough caption. “HAPPY RETIREMENT: After more than 30 years of teaching foreign languages, Professor Lourdes says goodbye to active teaching to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Thank you for everything teacher! #teachersrock,” they wrote.

The video begins with a lecturer leaving a classroom and pausing to look at something in shock. The camera then pans to reveal that the kids are cheering her in the hallway outside of the class. She breaks down and leaves the school towards the end of the video.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Also Read

St. Petersburg University students applaud imprisoned professor
St. Petersburg University students applaud imprisoned professor

With Russia's eight-month invasion of Ukraine, lives in the war-torn country have...

A day ago, the video was published. The video clip has been popular after it was spread. More than 1.1 million people have watched it so far, and counting. People left a variety of comments in response to the video as well.

“I cried when I read this. I’m delighted they conveyed it to her since good people always leave a mark, no matter how deep, said an Instagram user. Enjoy your retirement, said one more. Another said, “This ought to be done each time a teacher retires!” She certainly didn’t anticipate that. She felt modest. One more Instagram user wished her a long and happy retirement.

Advertisement

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story