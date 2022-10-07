Stunt rider does 1,904-feet no-hands motorcycle wheelie

A Lithuanian stunt rider set a new Guinness World Record.

Arunas Gibieza rode a motorcycle wheelie without using his hands for a distance of 1,902 feet and 8 inches.

The previous record was 1,860 feet and 2.9 inches.

Guinness World Records revealed on September 3 that a professional stunt rider named Arunas Gibieza, 32 had broken the record for the most no-hands wheelies performed during Red Bull’s Showrun in Vilnius.

According to Gibieza, who began doing wheelies on his sister’s scooter when he was just 10 years old, he had only one practice session prior to attempting to break the record.

Check out the video HERE:

In 2019, Rohitesh Upadhyay of India established the previous record with a distance of 1,860 feet and 2.9 inches.

“If someone ever beats this record, I’ll probably have another go at it then. Of course, there are a few tricks that are even more difficult to pull off, such as wheelieing while riding backward on [a] bike,” Gibieza reported this information to Guinness World Records.

