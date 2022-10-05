Svante Pääbo was greeted with open arms by colleagues after winning Noble price

Svante Pääbo was given the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries.

Svante Pääbo, a geneticist from Sweden, was given the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.” He sequenced the genome of Neanderthal, a human ancestor that has died out.

He also found Denisova, a human who had never been seen before. Since the news came out, many people have gone on social media to talk about the geneticist and what he has done.

A special video has made a lot of people talk about it. After winning the important award, Paabo goes back to work in the video.

Pääbo’s research institution, the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, posted the video on Twitter. “This morning, everyone at MPI EVA Leipzig came together to welcome and congratulate Svante Paabo, one of our institute’s founding directors and a Nobel Prize winner! “We are overjoyed and thrilled to pieces!” they said.

Applause and cheers greet Pääbo as he enters the building in this video. He keeps walking with a big smile on his face and at one point bows down to show his thanks.

The video was posted online yesterday. Since it was shared, it has been seen almost 78,000 times and liked almost 3,900 times. People have also written different comments about the video.

“I am so happy that the long-awaited, much-deserved, and long-overdue honour came this year. As a visiting scholar at MPI in 2015, I was so lucky to have met him and watched him talk with students and researchers while sitting on the floor. “Congratulations to all of you!” wrote someone on Twitter. “Oh my. Before he goes into the building, he checks twice. He looks so happy and a little surprised at the same time. Lovely,” said someone else. “This is so cute!” said a third. A lot of people also wrote “congratulations” to show how they felt.

