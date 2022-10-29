Advertisement
TikToker hit golf ball into Grand Canyon faces criminal charges

Articles
  • A TikTok user filmed herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon and then tossing the golf club in.
  • The video provoked outrage, prompting the uploader to delete the recording.
  • National Parks Service has identified the culprit and charges are pending.
A TikTok user might face criminal prosecution after filming herself hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon and then tossing the golf club in.

After being uploaded to a major video-sharing website, the obnoxious movie provoked outrage, prompting the uploader to delete the recording – but only after the National Parks Service had identified the culprit.

Officials questioned, “Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon’?”

In a statement, they continued, “On October 26, an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point.”

“On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident.”

“Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending.”

“Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

A Reddit-reposted video of the reckless act shows the golfer poised on the edge of the cliff as she prepares to whack the ball with such force that the club breaks in half and flies over the edge.

Experts from the national park advised that tossing anything into the famed canyon might have disastrous effects on both wildlife and visitors.

It can also result in landslides at the 278-mile-long and one-mile-deep monument.

The Grand Canyon is home to 91 species of mammals, 58 species of reptiles, and 18 species of fish. Flying golf balls pose a threat to all of these species.

