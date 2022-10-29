 TikToker tattoo designs that make her feel “drier than a desert”

Billie Rae Brandt created a video in which she admonishes men to “get themselves together”.

A lady has divided the TikTok community after revealing a list of popular tattoo designs that she considers repulsive. Billie Rae Brandt created a video in which she admonishes men to “get themselves together” because certain tattoo designs make her “drier than a desert.”

Billie explained in the video, which has received more than 125,000 likes, “I love a tatted man. It just has that little sprinkle of badass that girls are into.

“You look like you’re about to ruin my life and I’m just here for the toxicity. But listen, there are definitely some tattoos that I run from. They just make me drier than a desert.”

First on her list was the trendy forearm ‘treeline’ tattoo, as she explained, “This is a trend that’s going to die. Kind of like silly bands. Who the f*ck wears silly bands anymore?”

She went on, “Tribal tattoos. Do you want a pumpkin spice latte with that? My guy. How’s the aspiring photography career going? Throw away that beanie and try going a beard.

“The barbed wire tattoo. I feel like any guy named Bubba would have one of these. No, I’m not hopping on the back of your Harley this weekend,” added, “I would prefer if you took me somewhere other than the local barbecue joint, those f**kboy thigh tattoos. You’re definitely the type that hasn’t outgrown your pubescent years.”

“Grow up and stop ordering green tee shots.”

Her next complaint was a common one among girlfriends on television shows like Tattoo Fixers.

She said: ” Tattoos of women, especially celebrities. It’s kind of sad, honestly. Are you that desperate for a women’s touch? That you had a permanent sketch one onto your body?

“Damn, we get it. You don’t get laid.”

But her final one left viewers perplexed as she claimed that ‘family’ tattoos are a problem as well, posing the question: “You made no attempt to mention them. I am perplexed.

“Do you want a family? Need a family? Have a family? Do you have mommy issues? Red flag.”

Some viewers are fans of the tattoos, while others agree with their inclusion in the video.

As one user stated, “I’m going to go get them all.” Someone else wrote, “Tribal tattoos mean a lot in the Samoan culture and many others across the world.” A third person remarked, “How’s she not mentioned clock rose lion?” Fourth author: “As someone who has tattoos. Don’t care what other people think. Get what you want cause it’ll be on you forever. Not them.”

