Two-headed albino milk snake from North Carolina

Honduran albino milk snake has two heads, but only one stomach and one pair of lungs.

One of the most recent and peculiar additions to the collection of a snake breeder in North Carolina was a two-headed Honduran albino milk snake that was shown off to the public.

According to Jimmy Mabe of Farmer, baby snake has two heads, but they only have one stomach and one pair of lungs between them. He stated that both heads seem to be operating normally.

According to what Mabe said to the media, “The right side is a little more aggressive than the left,” added, “So it wants to bite me more.”

He stated that the two heads are still trying to figure out how to coexist with one another.

“They do have a different mind to go in a different direction than the other,” he said, “They can’t always be fighting over which way to go.”

At the Repticon Show, which will be held at the Cabarrus Arena in Charlotte on October 15-16, Mabe claimed that members of the public will have the opportunity to meet his peculiar snake.

Take a look:

