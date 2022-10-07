Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Two-headed albino milk snake from North Carolina
Two-headed albino milk snake from North Carolina

Two-headed albino milk snake from North Carolina

Articles
Advertisement
Two-headed albino milk snake from North Carolina

Two-headed albino milk snake from North Carolina

Advertisement
  • Honduran albino milk snake has two heads, but only one stomach and one pair of lungs.
  • Two heads are still trying to figure out how to coexist with one another.
  • Repticon Show will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 15-16.
Advertisement

One of the most recent and peculiar additions to the collection of a snake breeder in North Carolina was a two-headed Honduran albino milk snake that was shown off to the public.

According to Jimmy Mabe of Farmer, baby snake has two heads, but they only have one stomach and one pair of lungs between them. He stated that both heads seem to be operating normally.

According to what Mabe said to the media, “The right side is a little more aggressive than the left,” added, “So it wants to bite me more.”

He stated that the two heads are still trying to figure out how to coexist with one another.

“They do have a different mind to go in a different direction than the other,” he said, “They can’t always be fighting over which way to go.”

At the Repticon Show, which will be held at the Cabarrus Arena in Charlotte on October 15-16, Mabe claimed that members of the public will have the opportunity to meet his peculiar snake.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Indian city has named one of the world's top 11 food places
Indian city has named one of the world's top 11 food places
IRCTC: The greatest dishes to eat at various railway stations
IRCTC: The greatest dishes to eat at various railway stations
Man morning chai has gone viral for bad reason: Here's why
Man morning chai has gone viral for bad reason: Here's why
Brain Teaser: Spot mistake in family’s dining room pic in 15 secs?
Brain Teaser: Spot mistake in family’s dining room pic in 15 secs?
Optical Illusion: Find Frog hidden inside Girl’s Bedroom in 7 secs!
Optical Illusion: Find Frog hidden inside Girl’s Bedroom in 7 secs!
Mobile leads to arrest rape suspect after six months
Mobile leads to arrest rape suspect after six months
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story