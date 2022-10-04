Advertisement
Edition: English
  • News
  • Viral
  • Ukrainian specially-abled defender proposes to girlfriend
Ukrainian specially-abled defender proposes to girlfriend

Ukrainian specially-abled defender proposes to girlfriend

Articles
Ukrainian specially-abled defender proposes to girlfriend

Ukrainian specially-abled defender proposes to girlfriend

  • The video was uploaded on WedWorld Magazine’s Instagram page.
  • The unidentified Ukrainian defender was being assisted on one knee by a man, while the woman was blindfolded.
  • Then, he retrieved the ring and proposed to his girlfriend in the most unique manner.
It has been 221 days since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the commencement of military operations against Ukraine. Thousands of lives have been lost and millions of people have been displaced. In addition to the depressing news, we also have a video that is uplifting. Online, a video of a Ukrainian defender with a disability proposing to his sweetheart has gone viral. And it will undoubtedly stir your emotions.

The now-viral video was uploaded on WedWorld Magazine’s Instagram page. The unidentified Ukrainian defender was being assisted on one knee by a man, while the woman was blindfolded. Then, he retrieved the ring and proposed to his girlfriend in the most unique manner. Everyone surrounding them enthusiastically applauded as the duo locked their lips.

Reads the caption of the post, “She said yes. Ukrainian defender came from the frontline and made a marriage proposal to his girlfriend.”

Take a look at the viral video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by WedWorld Magazine (@wedworldmagazine)

The film received a staggering 20,7 million views after being distributed online. Netizens were ecstatic and expressed their adoration in the comments area.

Check out the responses below:

