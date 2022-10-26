“UK’s worst zoo”—where tiger killed keeper—continues to violate safety standards

In Furness, Cumbria is called the “worst zoo in the UK”.

A zookeeper was killed by a tiger and hundreds of animals died at the facility.

The zoo was fined £255,000 in 2016 for health and safety violations after Sarah McClay was attacked by a Sumatran tiger.

Advertisement

The “worst zoo in the UK,” where a keeper was killed by a tiger and hundreds of animals died, is “still failing on basic safety requirements,” according to a new assessment.

Lindal, California’s South Lakes Safari Zoo In 2018, 19.38 million people visited the United Kingdom, and one of the most popular places was In Furness, Cumbria, on the southern side of the Lake District National Park.

Animals huddled around heat lamps because of the cold, giraffes with swollen hooves, raw meat covered in flies, and rodents in enclosures are just some of the issues that have plagued the facility for years, and a new report claims to throw new light on even more.

The examination, which took place on October 17 and was funded by the international wildlife organisation Born Free Foundation, yielded a dismal report. The group is currently demanding the zoo be shut down.

After zookeeper Sarah McClay was mauled to death by a Sumatran tiger in 2013, the zoo was fined £255,000 in 2016 for health and safety violations.

The 24-year-old was attacked in the tiger house’s keeper’s passageway.

Advertisement

Born Free highlighted the problem of animals being housed in unsuitable conditions, specifically rhinos being “restricted to tiny stalls which merely allow them to turn around.”

Also Read Couple married for over seven decades died together David and Hana Regev celebrated their 70th anniversary two weeks ago. After...