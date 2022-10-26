Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • “UK’s worst zoo”—where tiger killed keeper—continues to violate safety standards
“UK’s worst zoo”—where tiger killed keeper—continues to violate safety standards

“UK’s worst zoo”—where tiger killed keeper—continues to violate safety standards

Articles
Advertisement
“UK’s worst zoo”—where tiger killed keeper—continues to violate safety standards

“UK’s worst zoo”—where tiger killed keeper—continues to violate safety standards

Advertisement
  • In Furness, Cumbria is called the “worst zoo in the UK”.
  • A zookeeper was killed by a tiger and hundreds of animals died at the facility.
  • The zoo was fined £255,000 in 2016 for health and safety violations after Sarah McClay was attacked by a Sumatran tiger.
Advertisement

The “worst zoo in the UK,” where a keeper was killed by a tiger and hundreds of animals died, is “still failing on basic safety requirements,” according to a new assessment.

Lindal, California’s South Lakes Safari Zoo In 2018, 19.38 million people visited the United Kingdom, and one of the most popular places was In Furness, Cumbria, on the southern side of the Lake District National Park.

Animals huddled around heat lamps because of the cold, giraffes with swollen hooves, raw meat covered in flies, and rodents in enclosures are just some of the issues that have plagued the facility for years, and a new report claims to throw new light on even more.
The examination, which took place on October 17 and was funded by the international wildlife organisation Born Free Foundation, yielded a dismal report. The group is currently demanding the zoo be shut down.

After zookeeper Sarah McClay was mauled to death by a Sumatran tiger in 2013, the zoo was fined £255,000 in 2016 for health and safety violations.

The 24-year-old was attacked in the tiger house’s keeper’s passageway.

Advertisement

Born Free highlighted the problem of animals being housed in unsuitable conditions, specifically rhinos being “restricted to tiny stalls which merely allow them to turn around.”

Also Read

Couple married for over seven decades died together
Couple married for over seven decades died together

David and Hana Regev celebrated their 70th anniversary two weeks ago. After...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teaser: Find 3 Hidden Words in Rainy Picture within 7 secs
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Brain Teasers: Fascinating quiz questions will delight your children
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the Camouflaged Snow Leopard in 6 Seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 3 differences in 9 seconds
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Video: Students using sign language to communicate with cafe worker
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Asmita grooves to ‘Nagada Nagada’ lookalike a ‘Bebo 2.0’
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story