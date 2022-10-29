Video of a boy and his cat going into an apple orchard: Viral

Videos showing youngsters having fun, particularly with animals, abound on the internet. Their simplicity and innocence exemplify true love. These are the ideal videos to watch if you’re having a bad day or want to brighten your spirits. One such video that has leaked on the internet shows a young boy walking with a cat through an apple orchard.

The video was published by the Instagram page Cats of Instagram. The caption reads, “Apple picking.” The cat’s name, according to the post, is Kazuki.

The youngster and Kazuki are seen going through the apple orchard and stopping to check a fruit that has fallen to the ground in the footage. Later, they are seen climbing a stairway set up in the orchard to pluck apples. Several fruits had also fallen to the ground.

Since its appearance on social media, the video has earned over 31,000 likes and 5.9 lakh views. Many people made heartfelt comments in the post’s comment section, praising the video and the couple.

One person praised their friendship, writing, “So adorable and you can tell they have a good bond.”

“Too adorable for words! I have a Bengal who looks just like this,” a second user commented

“Adorables,” commented another user.

