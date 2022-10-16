Advertisement
Viral: Alligator caught swimming in the ocean

Viral: Alligator caught swimming in the ocean

  • A large alligator was spotted going for a swim on a beach in Delray Beach, Florida.
  • A wildlife trapper was called to the scene to remove the reptile.
  • The American alligator prefers freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers and wetlands.
On a beach in Florida, a large alligator was observed going for a swim in the water, so a wildlife trapper was called to the scene to remove the reptile.

When a large reptile was seen taking a dip in the salt water, the Delray Beach Police Department and Delray Beach Fire Rescue lifeguards responded to the shoreline alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper, according to a post made by the City of Delray Beach on Facebook.

The post said, “While the American alligator prefers freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands, they are occasionally seen in brackish water,” added, “Alligators can tolerate saltwater for short periods.”

The reptile was safely transported to an alligator farm in the region, where it remained unharmed.

Take a look at the video below:

