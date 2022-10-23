Advertisement
Edition: English
Viral: Bride and Groom grooves at their wedding on Mann Meriyan

Articles
Viral: Bride and Groom grooves at their wedding on Mann Meriyan

  • An online video of a bride and groom dancing with each other in the crowd has gone viral.
  • The couple dances to the famous Punjabi song Mann Meriyan by Tahir Abbas.
  • When the video was shared online, it got a huge 1,432 likes.
It’s fun to watch videos of the bride and groom having fun at their wedding, don’t you think? Well, there’s no denying that it’s a happy sight. You must be wondering why we are suddenly talking about this. So, an online video of a bride and groom dancing with each other in the crowd has gone viral.

Here’s another shadi video, this time couple having fun on their wedding day, which is becoming viral on social media. The couple dances to the famous Punjabi song Mann Meriyan by Tahir Abbas. the video shared by @divamagazinepakistan.

Read the caption of the post, “Mann Meriyan by Tahir Abbas @tahirabbassss is new trend on wedding’s.. Groom and Bride are dancing and Singing “Channa ve main te teriyan “ While Tahir Abbas is singing and crowd is loving the vibe.”

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

When the video was shared online, it got a huge huge 1,432 likes Netizens were blown away by the couple’s performance.

Here are the comments:

