Viral: Chinese girl plays the piano while lying on her back

A video of a Chinese girl playing the piano while lying upside down has gone viral online.

Shen, from Xi’an, China, smoothly performed Doll and Bear Dancing.

The video received more than 14,000 views after it was posted online by Now This News.

Social networking is a veritable treasure trove of mind-blowing stuff. If you are an ardent user of social media, you may encounter such stuff regularly. However, we have a video that will undoubtedly shock you. Consequently, a video of a Chinese girl playing the piano while inverted has gone viral online. And no, we are not kidding.

Here is the viral video:

A talented young girl in Xi’an, China, can play the piano while lying upside down. Footage shows the girl, whose name is Shen, playing the song 'Doll and Bear Dancing.' Advertisement Shen says she initially felt like practicing the piano was boring, so she found a more fun way to do it. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Q34fQz6uDD — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 5, 2022

The video received more than 14,000 views after being posted online. In the comments area, users referred to her as a potential rock star.

