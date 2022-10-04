Advertisement
  • Viral: College boy plays Pasoori on Veena, crowd goes wild
  • A video of a college student performing Pasoori on the sitar-like veena has gone viral.
  • Over 19.6 million people have viewed the video, and 2.5 million have liked it.
  • The beautiful Pakistani song sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill is the current preoccupation of music fans.
If you are a music enthusiast, you surely have heard Coke Studio Season 14’s Pasoori, which is currently creating waves around the world. The beautiful Pakistani song sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill is the current preoccupation of all music fans and has won the hearts of many people around the world with its visual appeal, melodic music, and heartfelt words.

Numerous musicians and dancers have created music videos using popular song. A video of a college student performing Pasoori on the sitar-like veena, a classical Indian musical instrument, is currently going viral on Instagram.

The user ‘sumatindra veena’ shared the clip with the accompanying caption: ‘Here’s the younger generation ka sensation’.

It depicts a young man seated on stage as the background music of Pasoori begins to play and the students erupt in raucous applause. As the crowd’s applause begins to subside, the student begins to play the song on the veena.

As the song’s main melody begins, the performer plays each note exquisitely and nails the vibrato, making the veena cover seem superior to the original. The audience can be heard whistling and cheering as the student plays the song’s rapid section flawlessly.

Take a look:

A post shared by Sumatindra Korti (@sumatindra_veena)

Over 19.6 million people have viewed the video, and 2.5 million have liked it. Netizens are infatuated with this veena rendition of their favourite song Pasoori, as well as the audience’s response. Numerous individuals reported viewing the video continuously.

As one user commented, “That hooting,” Another wrote, “I wish i could be there,” a third user wrote, “Perfection ho to aisa ho.”

Also Read

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill treat the audience Pasoori performance in London
Ali Sethi and Shae Gill treat the audience Pasoori performance in London

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's Pasoori is the first song from Pakistan's...

