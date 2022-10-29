Viral: Man rescued after his parachute fails

Rory Allen broke his foot when his parachute failed and he crashed off a cliff.

After breaking his foot when his parachute failed and he crashed off a cliff, a base jumper fears his wife will leave him if he receives another injury. Rory Allen, 40, was rescued after getting entangled in a tree on his way down.

His partner is tired of caring him back to health after years of jumping off cliffs, skyscrapers, and everything he can climb. Rory, from Colchester, Essex, said he’d be hard-pressed to give it up since jumping off cathedrals and city towers is a rush like no other.

Rory said: “I’ve been a base jumper since 2016, I’d been sky diving since 2007 and always saw videos and thought it looked pretty cool. I wanted to try it and felt confident with parachutes, and it’s the next natural progression.”

“I love it, I do it intermittently – whenever I can fit it in. I’ve probably done 100 – 150 this year.”

“A lot of the time you have to travel to do it, so I’ll go on a vacation specifically to jump somewhere and I’ll do three or four a day.”

“Since I started I’ve had years where I hardly jump and years where I jump a lot. I’m an opportunist with it, when I see a jump I’ll take it.”

Rory continued: “There’s a lot of planning that goes into it, especially things that haven’t been jumped before. I do an object assessment, if everything is good to go I’ll climb up – but if it doesn’t feel right I’ll step back. Some of them I won’t jump for years.”

“There are a few sneaky ones in the city you have to do at night.”

