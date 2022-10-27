Advertisement
date 2022-10-27
  • Viral: Mongoose Teaches King Cobra Eats the Venomous Snake
The Mongoose is a little animal with short legs that is a fierce snake fighter. The king cobra is one of the world’s most venomous snakes, capable of killing people in less than 20 minutes. The king cobra, on the other hand, is terrified of the mongoose, it’s an arch adversary. Why is this the case? The mongoose can survive the deadly bite of the venomous snake, and in 75 to 80% of fights with cobras, the mongoose invariably wins. The Indian grey mongoose (nevla) is famous for its love of fighting and devouring venomous snakes like cobras.

A video of a king cobra fighting an Indian grey mongoose is circulating the internet. The king cobra appears to have breached the area of the mongoose and is engaged in a fierce battle with it.

When the mongoose eventually gets the snake in its mouth, they can be seen battling each other and dodging each other’s bites. The mongoose is then shown devouring the snake alive. The video went viral after being published on Instagram by the page ‘beautiful_new_pix’ and has received thousands of views.

VIRAL VIDEO OF A MONGOOSE VS. A KING COBRA FIGHT HERE:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nature | Travel | adventure (@beautiful_new_pix)

The King Cobra may be one of the most poisonous snakes on the planet, but not to a mongoose!

