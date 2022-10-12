Advertisement
  Viral: Two boys fight over a girl at institute
  • Twitter user Ghar Ke Kalesh is responsible for spreading the video that has since gone viral.
  • A coaching institute serves as the setting for the brief scene in which two male students engage in a fistfight.
  • After some time had passed, a teacher intervened to stop the brawl.
There was a fight between two boys over a girl. This kind of thing happens pretty frequently. It’s possible that you were present for the occurrence of a few of these things yourself. On the other hand, seeing full-blown confrontations among young boys, especially at a coaching institute, is not something that happens very frequently. Now, a video of the exact identical thing is going around the internet.

Twitter user Ghar Ke Kalesh is responsible for spreading the video that has since gone viral. A coaching institute serves as the setting for the brief scene in which two male students engage in a fistfight with one another over the attention of a female student. They were yelling and cheering for one other as they viciously slapped and kicked each other in front of their peers. After some time had passed, a teacher intervened to stop the brawl.

Watch the video that went viral here:

After it was posted on the internet, the film received more than one hundred thousand views. It goes without saying that it also sparked a frenzy of responses from users on the internet.

Check out the comments below:

