  Viral Video: Boy captures king cobra by its tail
  • The video shows a young boy attempting to capture a king cobra, one of the most poisonous snakes.
  • Snakes are dangerous creatures, regardless of their size or species.
  • The video has been viewed more than 151 thousand times on Instagram and has 2,800 likes.
Snakes are dangerous creatures, regardless of their size or species; any encounter with one is terrifying. Snakes are, obviously, many people’s greatest fear, and merely spotting one is a nightmare. However, numerous animal enthusiasts and snake handlers have conquered this phobia. A young youngster was recently observed attempting to capture a king cobra, one of the most poisonous snakes.

In the video, the youngster and king cobra are on the side of the road. While the cobra’s head is in a defensive stance, he initially grasps the snake by its tail from behind. As soon as the man lifts the snake, which has its hood extended, the serpent attempts to bite him on the leg. The boy retreats wait calmly, moves his hand over the snake’s head, and quickly seizes its head to prevent it from biting him.

The video was published on Instagram via naturetie by animalsinthenaturetoday. It has more than 151 thousand views and 2,800 likes. Netizens were shocked and horrified by the video and commended the child for handling the snake with such courage and skill.

Watch the video below:

