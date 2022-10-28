Viral Video: Bride and Groom Fly Bike in Air for Pre-Wedding Shoot

Viral Video: Indian weddings are lavish and big ceremonies, with days of celebrations. Pre-wedding photoshoots have recently become incredibly popular, with couples going to great lengths to obtain that unique and enviable images. While some people travel to exotic locales and dress up, others choose distinctive themes. A desi couple was recently photographed attempting a bike stunt as part of their pre-wedding photography. The couple, dressed as groom and bride, are shown in the video sitting on a bike that is launched into the air with the help of a crane. As the photographer snaps the shot, the crane raises the bike above a jeep.

The user Best of the Best shared a video of this shot on Twitter. It has the caption, “Pre-wedding shoots – i’m getting this.”

Watch Desi Couple Fly Bike for Pre-Wedding Shoot:

pre-wedding shoots – i’m getting this pic.twitter.com/Ynwf7Kxr6a Advertisement — Best of the Best (@bestofallll) October 27, 2022

One user commented on the video, saying, “As if weddings are their chance as a debut in Bollywood! They absolutely act like movie stars.. dresses or makeup or decor or pics or photo shoot or dances. Is it too much Bollywood in our heads or we are making weddings too silly as movies now.” said another. “If not this, ain’t getting married.” A third said, “Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot?”

