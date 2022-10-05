Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day

A video of the father and daughter dancing demands your attention.

There have been 34 million views of the video. The bride may be seen in the popular video wearing her bridal gown and white sneakers.

She is dancing with her father to Teach Me How to Dougie by Cali Swag District.

The wedding is one of the most memorable occasions in a woman’s life. Families leave no stone left to make this day their daughter’s most memorable. A father’s dance performance made the wedding day of his daughter truly memorable.

Brittany Revell published the video on Instagram. “Can’t even explain how fun it was teaching my dad some of my go-to moves from middle school,” she captioned the video, “POV: you grew up in the early 2000s” is the text in the video.

Here is the video:

The internet is obsessed with this adorable video. The video elicited a variety of responses.”I love him!!! He’s everyone’s dad at this point. So much love to you and your family!! Thank you for sharing this joy!”

See more responses below:

