Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day
Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day

Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day
Advertisement
  • A video of the father and daughter dancing demands your attention.
  • There have been 34 million views of the video. The bride may be seen in the popular video wearing her bridal gown and white sneakers.
  • She is dancing with her father to Teach Me How to Dougie by Cali Swag District.
Advertisement

The wedding is one of the most memorable occasions in a woman’s life. Families leave no stone left to make this day their daughter’s most memorable. A father’s dance performance made the wedding day of his daughter truly memorable.

This video of a father and daughter dancing demands your attention. While the bride is stunning and masters the dancing steps, her father steals the show with his impressive movements. There have been 34 million views of the video.

Brittany Revell published the video on Instagram. “Can’t even explain how fun it was teaching my dad some of my go-to moves from middle school,” she captioned the video, “POV: you grew up in the early 2000s” is the text in the video.

The bride may be seen in the popular video wearing her bridal gown and white sneakers. She is dancing with her father to Teach Me How to Dougie by Cali Swag District in the video.

Here is the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Brittany Revell PT, DPT, CAFS (@rose.tintedlife)

The internet is obsessed with this adorable video. The video elicited a variety of responses.”I love him!!! He’s everyone’s dad at this point. So much love to you and your family!! Thank you for sharing this joy!”

See more responses below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Bride wears her grandma’s gown on wedding day
Bride wears her grandma’s gown on wedding day

A bride surprised her grandmother by changing into her wedding dress at...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Amazing News, Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Chimpanzee wears sunglasses, drinks coconut water with straw
Chimpanzee wears sunglasses, drinks coconut water with straw
Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute
Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute
Robots make French fries and onion rings faster than humans
Robots make French fries and onion rings faster than humans
Vase misidentified as a rare artefact sold for $8 million
Vase misidentified as a rare artefact sold for $8 million
New US record: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves 
New US record: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves 
Bear visits California home to eat garbage and swim in pool
Bear visits California home to eat garbage and swim in pool
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story