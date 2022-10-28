A Burmese python swallowed a deer in seconds in a viral video.

Snakes can grow to more than 18 feet long and weigh 200 pounds.

The heart and liver of a python grow by 40%, which is enough to break down a deer in a week.

Advertisement

National Geographic says that Burmese pythons are one of the largest snakes on Earth. They kill their prey by wrapping their bodies around them so tightly that they can’t breathe.

They can also swallow their food whole because the ligaments in their jaws are stretchy.

But Burmese pythons aren’t just big snakes; they can grow to be more than 18 feet long and weigh 200 pounds.

They also eat big animals like deer. The heart and liver of a python grow by 40%, which is enough to break down a deer in a week.

A Burmese python swallowed a deer in seconds in a viral video.

The Instagram post “beautiful new pix” shows a python devouring a dead deer in seconds. A man also taps the snake. The reel has 619k views and 21k likes.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nature | Travel | adventure (@beautiful_new_pix)

Advertisement

While most users were surprised by the python gulping the deer, a few astute users stated that the video was inverted and that the serpent was actually throwing up the deer, which is why it was dead and the man was tapping on it to pull it out.

“It’s in reverse, they don’t eat that fast. You see him tapping the snake. That will actually make the snake regurgitate,” a user commented.

Also Read Read viral: Rare African monkey caught picking its nose The aye-aye, a lemur species native to Madagascar, has a finger that...