Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral Video: Burmese Python swallows deer in seconds, stuns netizens
Viral Video: Burmese Python swallows deer in seconds, stuns netizens

Viral Video: Burmese Python swallows deer in seconds, stuns netizens

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Burmese Python swallows deer in seconds, stuns netizens

Burmese Python swallows deer in seconds, stuns netizens

Advertisement
  • A Burmese python swallowed a deer in seconds in a viral video.
  • Snakes can grow to more than 18 feet long and weigh 200 pounds.
  • The heart and liver of a python grow by 40%, which is enough to break down a deer in a week.
Advertisement

National Geographic says that Burmese pythons are one of the largest snakes on Earth. They kill their prey by wrapping their bodies around them so tightly that they can’t breathe.

They can also swallow their food whole because the ligaments in their jaws are stretchy.

But Burmese pythons aren’t just big snakes; they can grow to be more than 18 feet long and weigh 200 pounds.

They also eat big animals like deer. The heart and liver of a python grow by 40%, which is enough to break down a deer in a week.

A Burmese python swallowed a deer in seconds in a viral video.

The Instagram post “beautiful new pix” shows a python devouring a dead deer in seconds. A man also taps the snake. The reel has 619k views and 21k likes.

Advertisement

Take a look:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nature | Travel | adventure (@beautiful_new_pix)

Advertisement

While most users were surprised by the python gulping the deer, a few astute users stated that the video was inverted and that the serpent was actually throwing up the deer, which is why it was dead and the man was tapping on it to pull it out.

“It’s in reverse, they don’t eat that fast. You see him tapping the snake. That will actually make the snake regurgitate,” a user commented.

Also Read

Read viral: Rare African monkey caught picking its nose
Read viral: Rare African monkey caught picking its nose

The aye-aye, a lemur species native to Madagascar, has a finger that...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Fun Brain Teaser: Can you solve this flower-based puzzle
Fun Brain Teaser: Can you solve this flower-based puzzle
Personality test: Determine your dominant personality traits
Personality test: Determine your dominant personality traits
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story