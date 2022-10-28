Viral Video: Girl saves baby elephant from dirty ditch, it says Thank You

Viral Video: Elephants are extremely clever animals that can feel and understand a wide range of emotions. They rarely attack humans and have a friendly and playful connection with us until provoked. A newborn elephant recently made the internet go ‘aww’ after it sought the assistance of a girl after falling into muck. The newborn elephant is seen in the video stranded in a muddy ditch between a country road and a sugarcane field. Fortunately, a girl came to its aid and attempted to lift it out of the ditch. The girl eventually drags the elephant’s legs out of the ditch and then the jumbo. When the elephant emerges from the muck, it does the cutest thing: it lifts its trunk towards the girl as if to say thank you.

Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, published the video on Twitter. “She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing.”

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

Advertisement

“Just as life, all that someone needs is a little bit of encouragement and reaching out. Wow! This is so heartwarming.” “The world thrives because of such kind hearted souls….” said another. “Such a lovely gesture by the little elephant, priceless clip. Well done little girl too!”

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

Advertisement

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

Also Read Man meets grandparents after 2 years emotions will melt your heart Those who live outside are continually trying to contact their family back...