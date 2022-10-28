Advertisement
  • Viral Video: man dancing in a pond with an alligator
Articles
The internet is a treasure trove of amazing videos that will delight and astound you. One such video that is literally blowing people’s minds is of a man having a wonderful time while dancing with an alligator. The man is seen cuddling and dancing with the wild reptile in the footage. We noticed a man swimming in the waters near the wild reptile.

The footage was shared on Twitter. The video has received over 15 million views, 456,000 likes, and 78,000 retweets since it was uploaded online.

Can you believe what happened? You may see it for yourself by clicking here:

After watching the video, users have different opinions about it. While some people were taken aback by this, others believe it is a horrible idea. Many users questioned whether the video was genuine.

“There’s not many guarantees in life, but I guarantee you won’t see me doing that,” one person remarked.

“Very soon they’ll start marrying the alligators.” another user predicted.

This type of perilous activity is popular on social media networks. A woman was seen playing with lions in a similar video that was recently uploaded on Instagram.

Such movies of perilous excursions are often shared on social media platforms. A woman was seen playing with lions in a similar video that was recently uploaded on Instagram.

Also Read

Viral Video: Bride and Groom Fly Bike in Air for Pre-Wedding Shoot
Viral Video: Bride and Groom Fly Bike in Air for Pre-Wedding Shoot

Viral Video: Indian weddings are lavish and big ceremonies, with days of...

 

