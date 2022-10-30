Viral: Man’s beard catches fire as he performs dangerous stunt

The video was uploaded to Instagram by user Ravi Patidar and has received over 12 million views online.

Horrific video of a stunt gone horribly wrong has exploded in popularity. In the video, a man is shown attempting a risky trick using gasoline and fire. It was uploaded to Instagram by a user named Ravi Patidar and has received over 12 million views online.

In the video that has gone viral, a man is seen executing a trick. He was standing on a table while holding a fire stick. Several individuals gathered to observe the stunt. The man then brought the firestick to his mouth and inhaled gasoline into it. However, his beard caught fire in seconds. Others ran to his aid and vigorously patted his face to put out the flames.

It is unknown where the footage was captured.

Here is the viral video:

Creepy, right? Furthermore, netizens expressed their concern in the comments area.

Take a look:

