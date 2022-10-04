Advertisement
Edition: English
  Viral video of deer drinking from Swiss lake mesmerises netizens
  • The video was published on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’.
  • The caption says, “Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland.”
  • The video has gone viral with over 1,9 million views and 98k likes.
Switzerland is without a doubt one of the most beautiful countries in the world due to its breathtaking mountains, numerous lakes, and picturesque villages. A herd of deer drinking from the lake was filmed in a video that made the most of Switzerland’s turquoise lake and gorgeous landscape, as was the case in many other picturesque locations throughout the country.

The video was published on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’, which frequently posts footage of cute and humorous animals, with the following caption, “Deer enjoying the clear water of Lake Brienz, Switzerland.”

The captivating area depicted in the movie is Lake Brienz, a lake in the Swiss canton of Berne just north of the Alps.

The video features a watercolour of a group of deer happily drinking water from a breathtaking lake. The film’s atmosphere, which features a lush forest, lush grass, and clean water with adorable animals, is really calming. The video has gone viral with over 1,9 million views and 98k likes. When worried, most internet users wished they could teleport to this location.

Watch the video here:

