Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Viral video shows food delivery pilot using jetpack
Viral video shows food delivery pilot using jetpack

Viral video shows food delivery pilot using jetpack

Articles
Advertisement
Viral video shows food delivery pilot using jetpack

Viral video shows food delivery pilot using jetpack

Advertisement
  • A video that has gone viral on social media shows a delivery agent delivering meals while flying on a jetpack.
  • The video with 4.5 million views was published via the Twitter account Daily Loud.
  • The alleged origin of the video is Saudi Arabia, though some claim it is fabricated.
Advertisement

Over the past few years, the food business has seen a profound transformation. A few years ago, nobody imagined that someone would deliver food from their favourite restaurant with a single click. Now, the evolution appears to be continually improving.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a delivery agent delivering meals while flying on a jetpack. The alleged origin of the video is Saudi Arabia. The video with 4.5 million views was published via the Twitter account Daily Loud.

In the now-viral video, a food delivery worker can be seen flying up a tall structure. The delivery agent is using a jetpack to fly between buildings. As a precaution, he is also wearing a helmet and other protective gear.

Reads the video’s caption, “First flying man delivering food in Saudi Arabia.”

Here is the video:

After witnessing this new video, a portion of the internet was utterly stunned. Others, though, claimed that the footage was fabricated. A user remarked, “Was about to say how is that even profitable but, then I remembered it’s Dubai so the flight-delivery fee definitely payable.”

See comments below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Dubai Crown Prince tweets video of food delivery agent clearing traffic
Dubai Crown Prince tweets video of food delivery agent clearing traffic

Abdul Ghafoor, 27, a Pakistani ex-pat, per a media source, stated, "To...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
British High Commissioner tastes India's sandwich, chilli ice cream
British High Commissioner tastes India's sandwich, chilli ice cream
Optical Illusion: Find a caterpillar among sushi rolls in 7 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find a caterpillar among sushi rolls in 7 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the price of Krabby Patty within 8 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the price of Krabby Patty within 8 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find a dog in the bedroom in 7 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find a dog in the bedroom in 7 seconds
Can you use BODMAS to correctly solve this arithmetic puzzle?
Can you use BODMAS to correctly solve this arithmetic puzzle?
Netizens wowed: A man plays ancient Bollywood song on the piano
Netizens wowed: A man plays ancient Bollywood song on the piano
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story