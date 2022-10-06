Viral video shows food delivery pilot using jetpack

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a delivery agent delivering meals while flying on a jetpack.

The video with 4.5 million views was published via the Twitter account Daily Loud.

The alleged origin of the video is Saudi Arabia, though some claim it is fabricated.

Over the past few years, the food business has seen a profound transformation. A few years ago, nobody imagined that someone would deliver food from their favourite restaurant with a single click. Now, the evolution appears to be continually improving.

In the now-viral video, a food delivery worker can be seen flying up a tall structure. The delivery agent is using a jetpack to fly between buildings. As a precaution, he is also wearing a helmet and other protective gear.

Reads the video’s caption, “First flying man delivering food in Saudi Arabia.”

Here is the video:

First flying man delivering food in Saudi Arabia‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/sQuBz0MHQZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 26, 2022

After witnessing this new video, a portion of the internet was utterly stunned. Others, though, claimed that the footage was fabricated. A user remarked, “Was about to say how is that even profitable but, then I remembered it’s Dubai so the flight-delivery fee definitely payable.”

See comments below:

Fake there's no reflection off the glass — Daunte #JetLife🛩 (@daunte2555) September 26, 2022

Was bout to say how is that even profitable but, then I remembered it’s Dubai so the flight-delivery fee definitely payable — goofy grandma with da blicky (@nextmogul42) September 26, 2022

I'm curious how that's cost efficient — Robhearts (@yourshadowfox11) September 27, 2022

even if its true , delivery cos will need fighter pilots to operate that jet pack … plus imagine someone landing on a balcony and the house inmates are in the buff — Explor3r (@pothic) September 26, 2022

